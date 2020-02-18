US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc dragged down Wall Street’s main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales warning from the iPhone maker fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.30 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,282.78.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.12 points, or 0.33%, at 3,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.14 points, or 0.54%, to 9,679.04 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)