February 21, 2020 / 2:54 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 33 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses after data shows business activity stalls

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell further on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February, as companies grew increasingly concerned about the coronavirus.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 283.47 points, or 0.97%, at 28,936.51, while the S&P 500 was down 34.78 points, or 1.03%, at 3,338.45. The Nasdaq Composite was down 136.59 points, or 1.40%, at 9,614.38. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

