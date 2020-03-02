US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after recent losses

Noticias de Mercados
March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back from recent losses on Monday, as the focus turned to assurances of central bank stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.15 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 25,590.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.06 points, or 0.68%, at 2,974.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.78 points, or 1.16%, to 8,667.14 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

