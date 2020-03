March 9 (Reuters) - Trading on U.S. stock exchanges was halted immediately after opening on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15 minute cutout put in place after the 2008-9 financial crisis. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

