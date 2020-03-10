US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow turns negative as Wall Street's rebound fades

Noticias de Mercados
March 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s bounce ran out of steam on Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrials slipped into negative territory after the indexes opened more than 3% higher on hopes of coordinated stimulus globally.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 59.58 points, or 0.25%, at 23,791.44, the S&P 500 was up 2.42 points, or 0.09%, at 2,748.98. The Nasdaq Composite was up 30.71 points, or 0.39%, at 7,981.39. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

