US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hit down trading limit on Europe travel shock

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures hit a down trading limit for the second time this week on Thursday, after President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe, but failed to convince markets he could contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 139.25 points, or 5.08%, at their down limit of 2,601, indicating how much the benchmark index might fall when trading begins on Thursday.

Dow e-minis were down 1,231 points, or 5.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 402 points, or 5.02%. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)