Noticias de Mercados
March 13, 2020 / 1:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 13 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 773.20 points, or 3.65%, at the open to 21,973.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60%, at 2,569.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 408.59 points, or 5.67%, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
