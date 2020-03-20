US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, in what is still the market’s worst month in three decades, as intervention by U.S. policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.96 points, or 0.83%, at the open to 20,253.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.55 points, or 0.94%, at 2,431.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.49 points, or 1.36%, to 7,248.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)