Noticias de Mercados
March 26, 2020 / 1:42 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 23 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the U.S. jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26%, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04%, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06%, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below