Noticias de Mercados
April 2, 2020 / 1:35 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48%, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59%, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

