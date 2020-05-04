Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open as airlines slump, China spat flares up

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday following growing U.S.-China tensions about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while billionaire Warren Buffett’s admission he had dumped his airline shares crushed major U.S. carriers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.14 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 23,581.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.70 points, or 0.55%, at 2,815.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.63 points, or 0.58%, to 8,555.32 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

