US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on economic concerns, trade war fears

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the threat of a renewed Sino-U.S. trade war also added pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.91 points, or 0.86%, at the open to 23,049.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 28.49 points, or 1.01%, at 2,791.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.12 points, or 0.85%, to 8,788.04 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)