Noticias de Mercados
May 26, 2020 / 6:56 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 17 minutes ago

U.S. stock futures rise 2% to 3,012 pts

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose 2% on Tuesday and breached a major chart barrier as investors brushed aside China-U.S. trade tension and braced for a re-opening of the world economy.

S&P 500 E-Minis rose 2% to 3,012 points, with 299,852 contracts changing hands. The S&P 500 index closed mostly unchanged​ on Friday at 2,955.45 points and the futures contract was up 1.9% from that close.​

The futures contract broke through 2,988.38, a 200-day simple moving average, suggesting a strong day ahead for U.S. stocks.

Futures on the Dow Jones index were up 517 points, or 2.12%. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below