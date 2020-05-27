Noticias de Mercados
May 27, 2020

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while investors remained cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.52 points, or 1.21%, at the open to 25,298.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.88 points, or 0.80%, at 3,015.65, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 5.90 points, or 0.06%, to 9,346.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

