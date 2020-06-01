Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips amid U.S. protests, China tensions

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a strong showing last month, as investors turned cautious amid country-wide protests over race and a flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.12 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 25,342.99. S&P 500 fell 11.46 points, or 0.38%, at 3,032.85.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3,044.31 points, or 100.00%, at 0.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.45 points, or 0.19%, to 9,471.42 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

