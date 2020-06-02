Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open on recovery optimism

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.50 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 25,582.52. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.05 points, or 0.30%, at 3,064.78, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.48 points, or 0.15%, to 9,566.53 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

