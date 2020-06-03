Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 25,906.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59%, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45%, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

