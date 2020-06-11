Noticias de Mercados
June 11, 2020

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open on fears of second virus wave

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq falling after a four-day rally on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 707.48 points, or 2.62%, at the open to 26,282.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 229.11 points, or 2.29%, to 9,791.24 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 was down 88.15 points, or 2.76%, at 3,101.99 after market open. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

