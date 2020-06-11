Noticias de Mercados
June 11, 2020 / 4:28 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow slumps 5% on fears of spurt in virus infections, economic worries

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened losses on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its biggest single day percentage fall since March 18, on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

At 12:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,355.81 points, or 5.02%, at 25,634.18, the S&P 500 was down 135.13 points, or 4.24%, at 3,055.01. The Nasdaq Composite was down 343.77 points, or 3.43%, at 9,676.58. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below