Noticias de Mercados
June 12, 2020 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 hours ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open after previous session's rout

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday from Thursday)

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday, a day after their biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.25 points, or 2.11%, at the open to 25,659.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.94 points, or 2.30%, at 3,071.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 223.14 points, or 2.35%, to 9,715.87 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below