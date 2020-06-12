Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P turns negative in volatile trade

June 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped into negative territory in volatile trading on Friday, as it flirted with a key long-term technical indicator, a day after a punishing session for Wall Street on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and economic worries.

At 1:48 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.79 points, or 0.02%, at 25,124.38, the S&P 500 was down 9.69 points, or 0.32%, at 2,992.41. The Nasdaq Composite was down 46.24 points, or 0.49%, at 9,446.49. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

