US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open as virus cases surge, banks fall

June 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve’s move to cap shareholder payouts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.91 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 25,641.69.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.56 points, or 0.34%, at 3,073.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.88 points, or 0.22%, to 9,995.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)