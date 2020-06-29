Noticias de Mercados
June 29, 2020 / 1:35 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55%, to 25,152.45 at the open. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32%, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.50 points, or 0.15%, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below