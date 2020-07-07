Noticias de Mercados
July 7, 2020 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after five-day rally as virus cases surge

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday following the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq’s five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.02 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 26,172.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.28 points, or 0.42%, at 3,166.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.19 points, or 0.20%, to 10,412.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below