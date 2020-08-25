Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.67 points, or 0.14%, at 3,435.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.96 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 28,347.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.49 points, or 0.08%, to 11,370.23 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

