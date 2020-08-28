US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high for fifth straight day

Noticias de Mercados
Aug 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high for the fifth time this week on Friday as the prospect of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and bets on a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred risk appetite.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.29%, at 3,494.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.02 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 28,601.29 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.94 points, or 0.55%, to 11,689.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

