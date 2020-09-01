US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of U.S. factory surveys

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Tuesday as Apple shares advanced and positive manufacturing sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for upcoming U.S. factory activity data.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.51 points, or 0.64%, to 11,850.96 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.56 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,439.61 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.20%, at 3,507.44. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)