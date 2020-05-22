Noticias de Mercados
May 22, 2020 / 1:40 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on simmering U.S.-China tensions

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijing’s move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.14 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 24,461.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.02%, at 2,948.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.33 points, or 0.07%, to 9,278.55 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below