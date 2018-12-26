US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow surges over 1,000 points as Wall Street rebounds

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged at least 1,000 points in a single session for the first time on Wednesday in a broad stock rebound that also saw the S&P 500 post its biggest one-day percentage gain in more than nine years after the benchmark index was on the brink of a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,086.45 points, or 4.99 percent, to 22,878.65, the S&P 500 gained 116.63 points, or 4.96 percent, to 2,467.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 361.44 points, or 5.84 percent, to 6,554.36. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Phil Berlowitz )