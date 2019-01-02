Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges up; economic concerns cap gains

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged nominally higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of the new year as bargain-hunting was offset by fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,665.94. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by James Dalgleish)

