US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops more than 2 pct on slowdown fears

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down more than 2 percent, after slowing U.S. factory activity on the heels of a dire revenue warning from Apple fueled fears of a global economic slowdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 660.02 points, or 2.83 percent, to 22,686.22, the S&P 500 lost 57.19 points, or 2.28 percent, to 2,452.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 185.10 points, or 2.78 percent, to 6,480.84. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)