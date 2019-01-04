US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps after jobs report, Powell comments

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Friday to close at its highest level in two weeks after a strong jobs report and assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would be patient and flexible in steering the course of interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 746.94 points, or 3.29 percent, to 23,433.16, the S&P 500 gained 84.05 points, or 3.43 percent, to 2,531.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 275.35 points, or 4.26 percent, to 6,738.86. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Bill Berkrot)