Noticias de Mercados
January 10, 2019 / 9:06 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies for 5th day after Fed chair comments

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its rally into a fifth straight session on Thursday with whipsaw trading as investors responded to mixed comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a warning from Macy’s pummeled retail stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.27 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,998.39, the S&P 500 gained 11.5 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,596.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.99 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,986.07. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below