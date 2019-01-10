US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies for 5th day after Fed chair comments

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its rally into a fifth straight session on Thursday with whipsaw trading as investors responded to mixed comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a warning from Macy’s pummeled retail stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.27 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,998.39, the S&P 500 gained 11.5 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,596.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.99 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,986.07. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)