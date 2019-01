NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Friday as energy shares dropped and investors looked ahead to earnings season, which will kick off next week with Citigroup, JPMorgan and other big banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.97 points, or 0.02 percent, to 23,995.95, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,596.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.59 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,971.48. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)