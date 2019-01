NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.64 points, or 0.57 percent, to 24,203.23, the S&P 500 gained 5.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,615.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,034.69. (Reporting by April Joyner, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)