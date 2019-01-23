US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, helped by earnings

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after a spate of upbeat earnings reports, but lingering concerns about trade tensions and the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history limited the advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.79 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,638.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,025.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)