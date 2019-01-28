US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower as Caterpillar, Nvidia warnings weigh

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209.65 points, or 0.85 percent, to 24,527.55, the S&P 500 lost 20.93 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,643.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.18 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,085.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)