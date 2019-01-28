Noticias de Mercados
January 28, 2019 / 9:08 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends lower as Caterpillar, Nvidia warnings weigh

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209.65 points, or 0.85 percent, to 24,527.55, the S&P 500 lost 20.93 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,643.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.18 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,085.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below