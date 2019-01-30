US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply after Fed signals patience

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, reassuring investors worried about a slowing economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 436.5 points, or 1.78 percent, to 25,016.46, the S&P 500 gained 41.36 points, or 1.57 percent, to 2,681.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.79 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,183.08. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jonathan Oatis)