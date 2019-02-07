Noticias de Mercados
February 7, 2019 / 9:04 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Growth, trade worries sink stocks

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday as worries that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal by a March 1 deadline intensified earlier concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.47 points, or 0.86 percent, to 25,171.83, the S&P 500 lost 25.53 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,706.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 1.18 percent, to 7,288.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Susan Thomas)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below