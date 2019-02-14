US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 slips amid grim retail sales, trade hopes

Noticias de Mercados
NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped while the Nasdaq posted a slim gain on Thursday as investors struggled to square grim retail sales data with hopes that high-level talks in Beijing could resolve the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.28 points, or 0.41 percent, to 25,438.99, the S&P 500 lost 7.35 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,745.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.58 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,426.96. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Tom Brown)

