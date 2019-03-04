US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St weighed down by weak data as trade rally fades

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Monday, weighed down by a weak U.S. construction spending report and declines in healthcare shares, as an initial rally on optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal faded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204.91 points, or 0.79 percent, to 25,821.41, the S&P 500 lost 10.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,792.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,577.57. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Susan Thomas)