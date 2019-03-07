Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 4th day as ECB stokes growth concerns

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, after Europe’s central bank said it would defer interest rate hikes and offered banks a new round of cheap loans, raising fresh concerns about global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.72 points, or 0.79 percent, to 25,471.74, the S&P 500 lost 22.53 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,748.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.46 points, or 1.13 percent, to 7,421.46. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

