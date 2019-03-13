US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on strength of healthcare shares; Boeing manages to gain

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare shares, and Boeing shares edged upward even as the United States grounded the company’s 737 MAX jets after a fatal crash in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.29 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,702.95, the S&P 500 gained 19.43 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,810.95, and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.37 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,643.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)