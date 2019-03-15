Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lifted by tech; S&P 500, Nasdaq post strong weeks

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, led by technology companies as a report on progress in U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment, pushing the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to their best weeks of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.07 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,849.01, the S&P 500 gained 13.99 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,822.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.62 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,688.53. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

