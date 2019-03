NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow ended lower on Wednesday as interest rate-sensitive financial stocks dragged down the indexes after the U.S. Federal Reserve affirmed a dovish monetary policy stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141.85 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,745.53, the S&P 500 lost 8.35 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,824.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.02 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,728.97. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)