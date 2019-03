NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - A tech rally led by Apple Inc pushed Wall Street higher on Thursday as jitters over the Federal Reserve’s forecast of an economic slowdown were calmed by upbeat economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.84 points, or 0.84 percent, to 25,962.51, the S&P 500 gained 30.65 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,854.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 109.99 points, or 1.42 percent, to 7,838.96. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Tom Brown)