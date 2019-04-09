US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls on trade tensions, dim global growth outlook

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Trade-sensitive industrials dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on $11 billion of European goods, and as the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.44 points, or 0.72%, to 26,150.58, the S&P 500 lost 17.57 points, or 0.61%, to 2,878.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.61 points, or 0.56%, to 7,909.28. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Bill Berkrot)