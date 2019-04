NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended slightly lower on Monday, dragged down by financials as underwhelming earnings from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup curbed investor enthusiasm.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.13 points, or 0.11%, to 26,382.17, the S&P 500 lost 1.88 points, or 0.06%, to 2,905.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.15 points, or 0.1%, to 7,976.01. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)