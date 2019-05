NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in a broad-based rally on Friday as stronger-than-expected job growth in April with muted wage gains left investors upbeat about the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.55 points, or 0.75%, to 26,504.34, the S&P 500 gained 28.04 points, or 0.96%, to 2,945.56, and the Nasdaq Composite added 127.22 points, or 1.58%, to 8,164.00. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)