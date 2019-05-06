US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls, but ends above lows, after Trump trade threats

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, though they pared much of their early losses as healthcare shares rose and some investors remained confident of an eventual trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.47 points, or 0.25%, to 26,438.48, the S&P 500 lost 13.17 points, or 0.45%, to 2,932.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.71 points, or 0.5%, to 8,123.29. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Dan Grebler)